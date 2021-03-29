Bridge maintenance work scheduled to being on S.R. 13/S.R. 15 in Wabash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that bridge maintenance work over the Wabash River on S.R. 13 and S.R. 15 in Wabash is scheduled to begin on or after April 5.

The northbound lanes between Lafontaine Avenue and Miami Street will be closed to traffic, INDOT said. Motorists should use the posted detour of Lafontaine Avenue, Huntington Street and Market Street.

The southbound lanes between Fulton Street and Dimension Avenue will be reduced to one lane because of the work. INDOT asks that drivers be alert to changing road conditions and stopped traffic.

Work is set to wrap up in July.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via: