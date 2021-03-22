Bridge construction on I-469 begins Monday, road closures and detours announced

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Monday that lane and shoulder closures are scheduled on I-469 for a bridge replacement project.

The work is happening between Feighner Road and Exit 2 over Lafayette Center Road.

The left lane and shoulder will be closed in each direction while crews build a median crossover, INDOT said. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone and there’s a width limit of 16 feet. Traffic will eventually use one lane in each direction in either the eastbound or westbound lanes of I-469, depending on the side crews are working on.

Because of the bridge work, Lafayette Center Road under I-469 will be closed during the project. INDOT said the on and off ramps will remain open at the exit at all times. Drivers should use the detour route of Lafayette Center Road, Indianapolis Road, Hamilton Road, Feighner Road and Tom Worrel Road.

Work is scheduled to start on or after March 29 and is scheduled to wrap up in late fall. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.