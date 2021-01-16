Bridge Club raises over $12,000 for Community Harvest Food Bank

Gary Chaney (center) with Executive President Carmen Cumberland and Executive Officer John Wolf of the Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Duplicate Bridge Club Manager, Gary Chaney, presented the Community Harvest Food Bank with holiday donations earlier this week.

The donations from club players totaled $12,804.

According to the Bridge Club’s press release, with an additional $13,600 given to CHFB last May, these bridge players have purchased nearly 130,000 pounds of food in the past eight months for people in need.

The club directors have also volunteered regularly to help out at CHFB’s Saturday morning food distributions.