Brides flock to the Coliseum for Fall Bridal Spectacular

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fall Bridal Spectacular

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Brides-to-be - and some hopeful brides perhaps - flocked to Memorial Coliseum for the Fall Bridal Spectacular.

The Saturday event featured more than 100 vendors with all-things wedding to make the special day, special.

Brides could check out wedding cakes, table decor, photographers, dresses and more.

The first 100 brides through the door today were given a free t-shirt. Three brides went home with the wedding dress of their choice.

If you missed it today, the Winter Bridal Spectacular will take place January 5th and 6th at Memorial Coliseum.