Brides flock to the Coliseum for Fall Bridal Spectacular

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Brides-to-be - and some hopeful brides perhaps - flocked to Memorial Coliseum for the Fall Bridal Spectacular. 

The Saturday event featured more than 100 vendors with all-things wedding to make the special day, special. 

Brides could check out wedding cakes, table decor, photographers, dresses and more. 

The first 100 brides through the door today were given a free t-shirt. Three brides went home with the wedding dress of their choice. 

If you missed it today, the Winter Bridal Spectacular will take place January 5th and 6th at Memorial Coliseum. 

