Brickworld coming to the Coliseum inspiring creativity for all ages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brickworld celebrates six years in Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of all ages can enjoy the LEGO displays and vendors on site to add to personal collections.

The Fort Wayne Expo will feature 20 displays, including “Bricksburg,” a giant Halloween-themed display and “Robo Rally,” where guests will have the opportunity to maneuver large LEGO robots around a massive LEGO game board. Guests can even contribute to a large undersea layout, by building unique fish at hands-on building stations.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet contestants from LEGO masters Tim and Zach & Jack and Dawn and see their original creations. The Brickworld Expo will also feature a Play Brick* area with many brick options; a community Graffiti Wall*, where participants can create whatever they like; and the Great Ball Contraption (GBC) a giant collection of small LEGO machines that pass thousands of LEGO soccer balls around a loop

The Expo runs Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission tickets are $14, and $11 for military members and first responders (with ID only). Pre-purchase tickets are available in-person at the Coliseum box office only. Pre-sales ticket rates are $12 for general admission and $9 for military members and first responders (with ID only). Kids 3 and under are free. Coliseum parking is currently $8. For a $2 discount mention WANE.