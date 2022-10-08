FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Brickworld Fort Wayne 2022, a LEGO fan expo, kicked off its weekend festivities Saturday morning at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The show offers dozens of elaborate exhibits showcasing the vast possibilities with LEGO pieces.

Enthusiasts put their creations on display, ranging from LEGO contraptions akin to a Rube Goldberg machine to detailed scenery such as a man rowing a boat, in a 38,000 square feet of space for the public to enjoy.

People can also buy LEGO sets, mini figures and LEGO accessories from various vendors.

Mark Larson, executive director of Brickworld, said the event celebrates both creative minds and LEGO fans alike.

“You do have the talent to build something, you just don’t know it,” Larson said. “Kids can prove it here.”

Saturday’s festivities run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., while Sunday’s show will begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets at the door are $14 for regular customers and $11 for military veterans and first responders.

Children 3 years old and under get in for free.