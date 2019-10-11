INSIDE LOOK – Brick by brick, Brickworld comes alive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brick by brick, several miniature Lego worlds have come to life in the Grand Wayne Center.

Open Saturday and Sunday, builders from around the region assemble and display their creations. Many of the displays come to life with moving parts and pieces. Visitors can also interact with some of the displays by searching for a list of hidden features.

The displays include modern cities, medieval lands, amusement parks, farms and even a Star Wars universe. Super heroes are featured in many of the worlds.

In addition to the displays, kids can build their own masterpieces. Lego parts and figures are also on sale.

Brickworld is open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Find more information, including ticket prices here: https://brickworld.com/brickworld-fort-wayne/

Check out the video for an up-close look at some of the displays.