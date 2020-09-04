Brewery pairs with local artists to raise money for city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junk Ditch Brewing Company is releasing a new beer this weekend to benefit members of the Fort Wayne community. Proceeds will go towards funding the southeast side of Fort Wayne, which has traditionally been underfunded by the city according to one of the fundraiser’s organizers.

“I was in a restaurant and I looked up and I saw this wine bottle and it said “protest” on it. And I was like, oh! Why didn’t I think of that before?” said DJ E-Clyps of Blacklight Media.

After that moment, DJ E-Clyps had the idea to partner with a local brewing company to raise money for the southeast side of Fort Wayne. He then reached out to Junk Ditch Brewing Company.

“We had a beer that was almost finished being brewed and he asked us if we would be interested in putting some labels onto the beer and selling it and we said absolutely we’d be interested in that,” said Katie Jo from Junk Ditch Brewing Company.

After just fifteen minutes, DJ E-Clyps and Junk Ditch Brewing Company had a deal. The beer, which is called “Hyper Local Pale Ale” features three different can designs and is brewed locally.

The artwork on the cans was designed by three black artists: DJ E-Clyps, Afroplump (Lyndy Bazile), and Phreshlaundry (Theoplis Smith III). All three artists are originally from Fort Wayne’s southeast side. The artists also consulted with Matt Plett, who is a local white artist.

“I wanted it to be a genuine collaboration between Junk Ditch Brewery and the artists to show that white people and black people can work together to make something great,” said DJ E-Clyps.

Artist PhreshLaundry designed one of the “Hyper Local” cans and said that he takes pride in having the ability to create, especially in an instance that will benefit the community he was raised in.

“Whatever creed, color, class you’re in, this is more so bringing the community together, making our city better. I expect an experience, I expect people to have some good beer, ale. And just enjoy the rest of the summer we have in 2020,” said Theoplis Smith III (Phreshlaundry Art).

The beer, “Hyper Local Pale Ale” will be available for purchase on Saturday evening from 5 PM until 8 PM at Junk Ditch Brewing Company, located at 1825 W. Main St. in Fort Wayne. Hyper Local beer cans will also be available at Hoppy Gnome, Bird & Cleaver, Solbird Kitchen and Tap, and Teds Beerhall.

1300 cans in total are for sale and the fundraiser will continue until all cans are sold. All proceeds will benefit the Family and Friends Fund for Southeast Fort Wayne. The fund aims to raise one million dollars to invest in Black, Indigenous, and people of color led business and nonprofits in southeast Fort Wayne.

Family and Friends Fund founder, Kristin Giant, says that creative ideas like the “Hyper Local Pale Ale” beer release are exactly what they are looking for to help benefit the southeast side of the city.

“It’s a pandemic. A lot of people don’t want to go out to the bars. A lot of people don’t want to do certain things, but one thing you can do when you get off work, is you can drink. So if you can drink and support a great cause at the same time…why not?” said DJ E-Clyps.