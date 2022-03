FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–A power line snapped Thursday morning, leaving Brentwood elementary without electricity.

I&M crews were spotted working to restore power at Brentwood Elementary, but the school will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Fort Wayne Community schools also announced on social media that Bunche Montessori lost power. Students will be given an excused absence and parents will be able to pick up their children early.