Breastfeeding mothers get place to nurse at Fort Wayne Int’l Airport

Nursing mothers will now have the ability to use a private, secure nursing pod inside the Fort Wayne International Airport.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dupont Hospital and the Fort Wayne International Airport have collaborated to introduce a private, secure room for breastfeeding mothers to nurse and pump while traveling.

The nursing pod provides mothers with special accommodations to feed or pump as well as a diaper changing station. There is also enough space in the pod for siblings to be with mom.

The nursing pod is located on the second floor of the secure side of the terminal building near the children’s play area.

Lutheran Health Network says a lack of breastfeeding support and education can have a significant effect on a woman’s feeding success. They say mothers often struggle to find a comfortable place to do it, even though breastfeeding has proven to provide numerous health benefits.