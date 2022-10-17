Tamyra Kelly, breast cancer survivor and EACS spokesperson

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A breast cancer survivor from Fort Wayne paid it forward when she won $1,000 during halftime at Sunday’s Colts game.

Tamyra Kelly, the spokesperson for East Allen County Schools, was chosen to participate in a halftime promotion during the football game in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Kelly threw a football into a truck three times, securing a donation to the Parkview lab where she first learned of her cancer diagnosis.

In a full-circle moment, Kelly chose to donate the funds to Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography.

WANE 15’s Emily Dwire will have more on Kelly’s story Monday morning for Positively Fort Wayne, detailing Kelly’s breast cancer journey and the survivor’s mission now that she is in remission.