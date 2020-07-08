Breaking down the Heat Index

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During the summer the Heat Index becomes more of a factor. Heat index or “Feels Like” temperature revolves around two factors, the humidity, and the air temperature.

The human body likes to stay near 98.6°, so when our body temperature climbs we sweat. That water from sweat then evaporates from our skin, which is drawing heat away from our body known as evaporative cooling. That’s the same kind of principle we experience when we step out of the shower and feel cool as we dry off.

When we have high humidity, like we have seen recently, and will surely see many more times this summer, it limits the rate at which that evaporation of sweat occurs. This results in the human body feeling warmer in humid conditions and giving us that ‘sticky’ feeling.

If we see the heat index climb above 100° it could lead to our body not being able to regulate its temperature which is when it becomes dangerous. In this danger classification heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, with heatstroke possible.

Any time we are talking about this kind of heat make sure to keep yourself hydrated, limit time outdoors if you can, but if you are outside doing strenuous work make sure to take several breaks and find some shade to limit direct sunlight.

A reminder that we are still in early July and have over half of the summer season still to go, so always have a way to stay cool.