One dead after house fire in Western Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Several fire departments are battling a house fire in the 4300 block of Felger Road, near Arcola in western Allen County.

Officers were dispatched the area around 3:30 p.m. WANE 15’s crew at the scene is at Felger and Arcola Roads, but isn’t allowed to get closer and emergency crews couldn’t provide any more details yet. An officer there did confirm it’s a house that’s on fire.

Adam Griffith, spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed that the fire is a crime scene and the Allen County coroner is en route.

A public information officer on scene tells WANE 15 one person is dead. There were other family members inside the home, but were able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. A state fire marshal is on scene.

