FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Women gathered Saturday to celebrate and empower each other at a breakfast event, and one leader said it was as fun as a kid’s birthday party– but for adults.

This is the fourth year for Bring It Push It Own It to hold the event. Wane 15’s Breann Boswell was the master of ceremonies and got to share her story.

Tables were full of women in attendance who listened to stories of strength and empowerment happening right in their own communities.