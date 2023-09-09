FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Veterans are set to receive support in an interesting way this September through a 20-mile-long horse ride aiming to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

The Trail to Zero Ride is a 20-mile-long horse ride that aims to help bring attention to and end veteran suicide. The event brings awareness of veterans’ mental health to the forefront of citizens’ minds while also showing the helpfulness of horseback riding in addressing these mental health concerns.

The event will bring local veterans from Summit Equestrian Center, the Fort Wayne-based certified therapeutic riding organization, and Veterans from Bravehearts together as they face a 20-mile loop course from western Allen County through downtown Fort Wayne and back.

The event will take place on September 16 starting at 7 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum.

Those unable to attend or make it to all the stops are encouraged to support Bravehearts or Summit Equestrian Center. For more information head to their website.