Bravas to make a comeback with return to hot dog cart roots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After seven months, Bravas is making a comeback on the Fort Wayne food scene.

The hot and burger joint shut down their brick-and-mortar restaurant last July because of the pandemic. After hinting at a 2021 return, they announced on their social media that they would be going back to their roots by bringing back the hot dog cart they first started in 2011.

They will open with a limited menu on Friday opening for online ordering and curbside pick up from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Online ordering will open up on their website Friday at noon.