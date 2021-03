FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After seven months Brava’s opened up its food cart.

The cart is open Friday from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. for online and curbside orders. Starting next week, the hours will be Thursday and Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday noon to 3 p.m.

“It’s kind of feels like riding a bike, we started off with a hot dog so, we definitely have some efficiencies that aren’t there right now, but they’ll come,” says owner Bo Gonzalez.

Brava’s shut down in July due to the pandemic.