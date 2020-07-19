Bravas food truck makes last stop before business closes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bravas served up burgers and hot dogs from their food truck for the last time in the foreseeable future.

Bravas announced a little over a month ago that they are closing up shop, at least for now. With just one more week until Bravas closes their doors, owner Bo Gonzalez is taking the time to say goodbye to his business in the most Bravas-way possible with artwork, music, and good food.

“When I knew the best decision for myself and the company was to close up and take a break, I just wanted to go out in the best way possible,” said Gonzalez. “I thought it was just very Bravas to contact all the people we’ve worked with in the past and see if we can just have a really good time closing down something that’s been so important to me.”

Along with live music from the Debutants and live artwork being painted on a building, a portion of the profits they made will go to the Family and Friends Fund for Southeast Fort Wayne by Hyper Local Impact.

Gonzalez began Bravas as a hot dog cart nine years ago and in the time since he expanded it first to a food truck and then a fully fledge restaurant and catering business. It’s also grown into a Fort Wayne favorite that many say they will miss.

“Oh, I was so sad,” said Katie Collings. “This please, we always come here, me and my family, for the food and the environment so it’s sad to see it go. They’re always here for the community but I’m hoping they come back.”

Adilynn Gioardot was also disappointed by the news, but said she is happy to show her support for a business that she has seen support Fort Wayne for so long.

“I love Bravas, I love stopping here after school and stuff with my friends and they’ve always tied the community together so much,” said Gioardot. “I mean, it’s a really sad feeling and I think it’s just so important that we support them during this time because they’ve given to much to Fort Wayne and we can give back to them.”

Gonzalez said the break from business is much needed after stress and uncertainty they endured throughout the pandemic.

“We were busy with carryout but I think the pandemic really forced myself to really come to terms with what is very important to me, what makes me happy, what I want to be doing and I couldn’t really fully work on that while being an essential business in the midst of a pandemic with everything that was going on,” said Gonzalez. “The stress levels were just way too much.”

He said the only thing that is disappointing about the closure is that their close-knit crew will not get to see and work with each other as often. While it may be the end of a chapter for Bravas, Gonzalez said it is not the end of the story. He is going to use the time to figure out what comes next for his business.

“It’s been so overwhelming just closing the place down that honestly, I have not put any thought into what those future plans are,” said Gonzalez. “I just know there’s future plans and I’m honestly very excited to figure it out.”

Although they have parked the truck for the time being, their brick-and-mortar restaurant is open for carryout until July 25. Gonzalez said he would update social media on the future of Bravas once he makes a decision.