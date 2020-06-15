Bravas closing down burger shop, food truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gourmet burger and hot dog eatery Bravas is closing its restaurant and parking its food truck.

Owner Bo Gonzalez shared the news on the Bravas Facebook page Monday. He explained the coronavirus pandemic hit the restaurant with challenges and the “risk simply does not make sense anymore.

Gonzalez said he wanted to spend quality time with his family, and work on “what the next vision for Bravas will be.

Bravas restaurant at 3412 Fairfield Ave. and its food truck, as well as its catering operation, will close down effective July 25.

Bravas launched in 2011 as a hot dog cart. It revved up as a popular food truck in 2012 before it switched lanes and opened a brick-and-mortar burger shop on Fairfield Avenue in 2015.