Braun calls Donnelly's 'no' vote a 'betrayal' to Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday during a historic roll call vote in the Senate chamber. Among those who voted 'no' was U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly.

Donnelly released a video statement after voting against the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the vacancy on the Supreme Court. The following is a transcript:

The nomination process for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court is often a challenging one. That was true when President Trump last year nominated Neil Gorsuch, whom I voted for. That was also true this year with Judge Kavanaugh when there was so much partisanship and anger in the process. I believe the process was unfair to everyone and unnecessarily divided the country. Now that the Senate has confirmed Judge Kavanaugh, I am very hopeful for his success and for him to join the other justices to make decisions based on the Constitution, our laws, and their collective wisdom. Our country needs that today more than ever.

Republican challenger, Mike Braun, called Donnelly's vote a betrayal to Hoosiers. He released the following statement:

Voting against Judge Kavanaugh today is just the latest example of Senator Donnelly saying one thing to Hoosiers and then doing another in Washington. Instead of joining Hoosiers in supporting Kavanaugh, Senator Donnelly joined the Democrat media circus to smear and obstruct President Trump's nominee. I am thrilled the Senate has confirmed Judge Kavanaugh, and look forward to the great work he will do to protect our Constitution on the Supreme Court.“ - Mike Braun

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released the following statement about Donnelly's vote and Kavanaugh's confirmation:

“Today, Democrat obstruction came to a screeching halt. The resistance efforts of Joe Donnelly and his Democrat pals failed. Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, and it’s no thanks to Democrat Joe Donnelly.

The Republican National Committee believes Donnelly's 'no' vote will hurt him in the November election. Spokesperson Michael Joyce released this statement: