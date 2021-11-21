Red Cross blood drive honors survivor three months after brain aneurysm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross is having a blood drive in honor of a survivor who has a goal to make a difference.

Misty Hernandez survived a brain aneurysm on August 21, which led to three surgeries. Due to the complex surgeries, she received four units of blood to save her life.

The Fort Wayne community is invited to honor Hernandez by donating blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Through this blood drive, Hernandez hopes to bring awareness to the need for blood to help those who have had major surgeries and other complications.

“I’d like to bring people back to making it a priority to donate whenever they are available,” said Ashley Rickard. “I’m thankful the Red Cross is doing this for so many every day, as well as individual drives like this.”

Although Hernandez has a long road to a full recovery, she remains a pillar in her community. She owns multiple businesses in the area, serves on multiple committees and boards, and volunteers at her son’s school.

“One blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives,” said Zak Bernath, account manager for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “It takes less than an hour to give blood, which can make a difference in someone’s life.”