Boys and Girls Clubs to host weekly tunes and trucks community event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne will debut a new event this evening, in hopes of bringing the community together in a safe environment, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tunes and Trucks” will begin tonight at 5 PM and will run through 8 PM. This will be the first event, which is going to reoccur every Friday through August 7.

Event activities will include live music, multiple food trucks, and a raffle. “Tunes and Trucks” is happening at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne’s main facility, located at 2609 Fairfield Ave.

There is no price for admission, as event organizers say that this is strictly an event designed to give back to the community. “Tunes and Trucks” is made possible with collaboration between The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 14, and the Fire Police City Country Federal Credit Union.

In order to maintain a safe environment, event organizers are making masks mandatory. Organizers say that CDC guidelines for social distancing will be enforced.

Each week will feature a different musical talent. The schedule is posted below.

June 26: Chris Worth

July 03: Shade Jonze (Henry Phillips)

July 10: Jon Durnell Band

July 17: Janelle Taylor (Kids Day)

July 24: TBA

July 31: Jeff McDonald

August 07: TBA