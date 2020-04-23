Boys and Girls Club to hand out healthcare packets to struggling families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Boys and Girls Club is looking to fill a gap in resources being provided to families struggling as a result of COVID-19.

Starting on Thursday, the Boys and Girls Club will be supplying hundreds of struggling families with hygiene products through the Healthy Habits Care Packets program. They started the program out of concern that some families won’t be able to get the supplies they need during the Stay at Home order.

“Just drive up and my staff, my team, will bring out a healthcare package to you,” said Joe Jordan, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

The packets will include a variety of supplies including shampoo, toothpaste, and laundry detergent and more, all delivered by volunteers wearing masks and gloves, maintaining a 6-foot distance. They have 1,000 packets to hand out and plan on doing this every Tuesday and Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club on Fairfield Avenue from 10 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 7 pm while supplies last.

Feminine pads and diapers in sizes three, four, and five will also be handed out as needed. Jordan said they were looking to fill a gap in the COVID-19 resources being provided to struggling families.

“We thought, man, the food situation is really much-taken care of, so what else can we do? So this will give us an opportunity to be a part of the solution.”

The care packets give the organization a chance to be there for their children even though they cannot be near them during this time.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than to be at the boys and girls club and we don’t have any kids,” said Jordan. “We worry a lot about our kids being at home all day. We worry about the parents being at home with the kids all day, so this is just another way that we can reach out to kids and families during this unprecedented time in our community.”

The packets will also have CDC information on how to wash hands and disinfect areas, as well as how to wear and clean masks. They will be passed out by Boys and Girls Club and Ten Point Coalition volunteers, but they say it’s really a team effort from several organizations and donors, like Save A Lot, the AWS Foundation, and the Southeast Fort Wayne Community Response.

“So many of us who are running organizations really had to pivot and adjust and make some internal decisions on what to do next,” said Iric Headley, Exec. Director of Fort Wayne UNITED. “What is consistent and what is the common denominator is that we’re committed to being here, we’re committed to serving, and we’re committed to doing as much as we can to help the community as much as they need us.”

The program is only expected to last as long as supplies last but the club says they may extend or expand the program depending on how the community responds to it.