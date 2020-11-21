Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne receives COVID-19 equipment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne received COVID-19 equipment from an area manufacturer.

Kautex Textron, a manufacturer of plastic gas tanks for major automakers, has manufactured safety screens for high use areas at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The various screens, created for high traffic areas, will be utilized to protect staff, members and teachers from FWCS who participate in a virtual education program at the club.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created challenges for indoor educational environments

like the BGCFW to maximize space while maintaining proper social distancing and other safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” the press release said.



With the addition of the screens, the club can double the number of members seated at an individual table or desk in some instances.