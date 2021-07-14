Boys and Girls Club hold blood drive to honor Fort Wayne teen with sickle cell anemia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Clubs hosted a blood drive to honor and celebrate a man who has had 400 life giving blood transfusions since he was five.

Joshua Plan suffers from Sickle Cell Anemia, which causes red blood cells to become misshapen and break down. When he was five, he had a number of small stokes. Without a routine of monthly blood transfusions, the Red Cross said additional strokes would have led to disabilities and death.

“They keep me out of pain. They keep me healthy. They do all sorts of things they keep me active. I’ve been able to get out more. and stuff. To see the men and women giving blood really brings a tear to my eye. and I’m really grateful,” Plan said.

The blood drive ran from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The donation total has not been released.

To schedule a time to donate blood, click here.