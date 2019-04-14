Boyfriend faces attempted murder in stabbing, police pursuit

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Daniel Snow was booked into DeKalb County Jail on Sunday morning. He faces several charges including Attempted Murder.

Waterloo, Ind. (WANE) - A Waterloo man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, after sheriffs say he stabbed his girlfriend in the neck and chest and led police on a pursuit.

Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department were called to a home in the 2300 block of CR 35, Waterloo, IN around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday. The victim, Lynne Wahlstrom, called 911 saying she'd been stabbed by her boyfriend, Daniel Snow, 45.

Police arrived to find Wahlstrom outside her house, suffering from a large stab wound to her neck and chest.

According to police, Wahlstrom had told Snow she wanted to end their relationship. She said he threatened to harm himself and her animals. She attempted to call police and he took her phone and cut her on the neck with a kitchen knife. She put her hands up to stop a second attack and Snow cut her hand and chest.

Wahlstrom was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police were advised the suspect had left the scene in a red pickup truck, which they were able to track down in the area of SR 8 and SR 327.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Snow fled. A vehicle pursuit ensued. At one point, Snow stopped his truck, got out and held a knife to his throat. He then got back into the truck and continued driving.

As the suspect entered Noble County, stop sticks were deployed, twice. Snow continued to drive on three flat tires until his vehicle became disabled. The chase stopped on SR 3 in Noble County.

Snow refused to exit his truck, and began drinking alcohol and cutting himself on the neck. Police broke the vehicle's window and took him into custody.

He was taken to the hospital and later incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail.

Snow is being charged with Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony; Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony; and Domestic Battery, a Level 5 Felony.