Boy Scouts lose funding after Haunted Castle remains closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People looking for a family-friendly scare this October will have to look somewhere else, as the Haunted Castle will not open this season for the first time ever.

This decision was made because of safety concerns with the pandemic.

The Haunted Castle says it is unfortunate because many troops work at the castle to raise money to pay for programming, but the real disappointment is the loss of yet another Boy Scout tradition.

“They’re heartbroken. Because of everything that’s happened this year, they didn’t go to Philmont, which is a 12 day hike in the Rocky Mountains. We had to cancel summer camp. They’ve kind of had their hearts broken all year long,” said Keith Hendrick, Boy Scouts Treasurer.

Hendrick says it does help that they had to cancel so many programs this year because there should be funding to cover next year.

The troops are hoping people will show support during the Boy Scout’s Christmas tree and popcorn sales this year.