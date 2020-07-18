Boy recovered from Warsaw lake dies from injuries

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A child recovered from a lake in Warsaw Tuesday evening has died from his injuries.

According to a press release, emergency services were called to Pine Lake Beach on July 14 around 7:15 p.m. on reports that a five year old child had gone missing in the water at a swim area. Witnesses said he was swimming in a public area near the shoreline and then could not be located. A family member later found him unresponsive near the pier in an section of water that is approximately five feet deep.

The boy was transferred to local hospitals for treatment. His death was announced on July 17.