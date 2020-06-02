Boy killed, brother injured in Mercer County ATV crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A 6-year-old boy was killed Monday evening after being ejected from and then pinned by the ATV he was driving in rural Mercer County, Ohio according to police. The boy’s 8-year-old brother, who was a passenger on the ATV sustained minor injuries.

Someone called 911 to report the crash at 7:38 p.m. and emergency personnel were sent to Recovery Township west of State Route 49 south of Park Road according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined the two boys were driving down a gravel drive in a 2011 Polaris Ranger when the 6-year-old drove off the right side of the road, over corrected and lost control which caused the ATV to then drive off the left side of the drive. The ATV overturned and the 6-year-old was thrown from it. He was then pinned under the ATV. His brother was able to free himself from the ATV and he went for help.

Several adults arrived on the scene and attempted life saving efforts until EMS arrived. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.