Boy gets life saving kidney on his fourth birthday

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Henry Whitacre is a local Fort Wayne boy that his been waiting for a kidney since the day he was born. While Emily Jones was still pregnant an ultrasound showed an abnormality in Henry’s bladder.



Now that Henry was finally big enough to go on the list for a kidney transplant, Emily made a post on social media to get the word out.



Emily‘s childhood best friend, Colleen Carnes, saw the post and decided to get tested to see if she was a match even though she hadn’t seen Emily since they were young.



When she found out she was a match, she sent a Facebook message to Emily telling her just that. All the message said was hi Emily I got tested and I am a match.



Last week on Henry’s fourth birthday he received the life-saving kidney transplant at Riley Children's Hospital.



Colleen told NewsChannel 15 she believes everyone should do one good thing in their life. This was hers.



Both Colleen and Henry are recovering well after their operations, and Colleen joked that she can’t wait to tell Henry he has a little piece of her in him.



Emily got tearful telling NewsChannel 15 her and her husband Kevin don’t believe in coincidence, they know that God had a plan for their little Henry.

Henry is expected to leave Riley Children's Hospital by the end of this week, and to have a full recovery.