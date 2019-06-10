Boy, 8, hit and killed in crosswalk ID’d

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw Police said an 8-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in a crosswalk after leaving summer school.

The intersection of Husky Trail and North Pointe Drive in Warsaw, near Harrison Elementary School, is shown. (Google Maps)

Police and medics were called around 1:45 p.m. to the area of Husky Trail at North Pointe Drive. There, police found an 8-year-old boy had been hit by a 2008 Nissan Sentra.

According to a news release, the driver of the Nissan – 24-year-old Raven L. Loubert of Tippecanoe – hit the child as he was crossing in a crosswalk along Husky Trail.

The boy was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, but medics diverted to Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City while on the way. He was pronounced dead there.

He was identified later as Gidieon Cook.

Warsaw Police said the boy was attending summer school Harrison Elementary School in the city.

It’s not clear if Loubert will face charges.