MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A young boy who died in a fire in Monroeville Sunday morning has been identified.

Rory McBride, 6, died in the fire that broke out just after 4 a.m. in a home in the 14400 block of South S.R. 101.

Dozens of firefighters worked the fire. It took some 6 1/2 hours to extingish the blaze.

Officials with the Monroeville Fire Department said members of the family who escaped the fire were taken to a hospital.

Young Rory was initially unaccounted for, though. After the fire was under control, firefighters searched the home and found him.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said the boy died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation and his death was ruled an accident.

The fire is under investigation by detectives with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department as well as the state Fire Marshal, the Allen County Fire Arson Specialized Team, and the coroner’s office.