Boy, 4, hit by van near Lawton Park; critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 4-year-old boy was badly hurt after he was hit by a van as he ran across a street near downtown Fort Wayne Saturday evening.

Police and medics were called around 6:30 p.m. to 4th Street in front of Lawton Park on a report of a vehicle crash involving a young boy.

Fort Wayne Police said a van was headed east on 4th Street near the entrance to the park when the boy “darted out in front of the van,” police said in a news release. The driver of the van was not able to stop in time and struck the child.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver was not named.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s FACT was called out to the scene to investigate.

Alcohol was not immediately suspected, police said.

The crash is under investigation.