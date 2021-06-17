Boy, 12, who went missing in Fort Wayne found dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 12-year-old boy who went missing earlier this week has died.

Mario Gilmer

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that the body of Mario A. Gilmer was found on a railroad elevation near Hoagland Avenue and Melita Street in Fort Wayne late Monday night. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of the boy’s death has not yet been determined. The coroner’s office said it was pending investigation.

Fort Wayne Police said no foul play is suspected in the boy’s death.

Young Mario went missing around 5 p.m. Monday. He was last seen just south of Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne Police canceled the search for the boy early Tuesday.