Bowling fundraiser hopes to ‘strike’ big for training, equipment for Fort Wayne Police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union announced it is hosting its Strikes For Charity fundraiser to benefit Standing Against Violence Everyday (S.A.V.E.).

S.A.V.E. is a not-for-profit organization that provides funding for specialized training and equipment for the Fort Wayne Police Department Emergency Services Team, the credit union said.

Strikes For Charity will take place on Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Georgetown Entertainment. The event will feature bowling, a silent auction, bumper cars, and endless fun! All proceeds from Strikes For Charity will be donated to S.A.V.E.

The silent auction includes a guitar, autographed Troy Aikman photo, gift cards to local restaurants, ice skate rentals, oil changes, gift baskets and more. Bidding will be online only starting Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16.

It is $50 per person to bowl with up to five bowlers per team, the credit union said. The cost includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, bumper cars, pizza, pop and a t-shirt. Bowlers seven or older are eligible to participate. Non-bowling guests can pay $20 to enjoy unlimited pizza and pop.

Bowler registration is due Sept. 17 to promotions@fpccfcu.org or can be dropped off at any of our six convenient branch locations. To find a list of locations and hours, please visit www.fpccfcu.org/About-Us/Locations-Hours.