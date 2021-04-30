Bowling fundraiser brings in $450K nationally to help rhino conservation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) is raising money and awareness for rhino and habitat conservation through the enjoyment of bowling.

The AAZK’s Bowling for Rhinos event was held Friday evening at Crazy Pinz to help provides zoo keepers of the world with an avenue to raise funds and awareness for rhino and habitat conservation. All of the funds raised go directly to helping rhino conservation.

The bowling fundraiser began on a small scale and is now the signature conservation effort of AAZK, raising over $450,000 annually for a number of conservation efforts:

In Kenya, Africa the funds go to support the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy where donations help protect both lack and white rhinos and most of the other species native to East Africa.

In Indonesia the funds help support the remaining Javan Rhinos at Ujung Kulon National Park and the Sumatran Rhinos in Bukit Barisan Selatan and Way Kambas National Parks through the International Rhino Foundation.

The association said it also supports Action for Cheetahs in Kenya.

“Cheetahs share much of the same habitat as rhinos and by working to conserve cheetahs we are also saving rhinos and the countless other species that call that habitat home,” the association said.

