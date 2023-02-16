FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana held a party at Thunderbowl #1 Thursday evening to kick out the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

The 2023 Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser involves bowling throughout the rest of February into early March, and the organization hopes to raise roughly $250,000.

Shelley Schwab, chief development officer at Big Brothers Big Sisters, said the organization has done the bowling fundraiser since 1976.

“It’s super exciting that the community is coming out to support Big Brothers Big Sisters,” Schwab said. “We have such an urgent need for mentors, and when you put that call out there, people respond.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ goal is to create and support one-on-one, mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.