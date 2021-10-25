Bowen Center receives $3.9M grant to increase mental health and substance abuse treatments

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – The Bowen Center has receives a $3.9 million grant to help increase mental healthcare, case management and addiction recovery treatment.

With this grant, the center said it will be able to augment its HIPAA compliant telehealth capabilities, recruit mental healthcare professionals, provide additional training and support for staff and assist with expanding health care service outreach. This may include a mobile clinic initiative that will go to rural and vulnerable groups including Amish, Burmese and elderly populations and individuals living in economically disadvantaged communities. It will also help expand mental health resources for Bowen Center staff.

“There is an urgent need now more than any other time to ensure emotional healthcare is accessible to all and this grant will allow us to focus on some of the most vulnerable among us,” said Shannon Hannon, Bowen Center Vice President of Healthcare Integration.

The center was one of 231 Community Mental Health Centers across the United States to receive grant funding as a part of the commitment made by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to invest $825 million in Community Mental Health Centers (CMHCs).

This grant program will enable CMHCs like Bowen Center to more effectively address the needs of individuals who have a serious emotional disturbance (SED) or serious mental illness (SMI), as well as individuals with SED or SMI and substance use disorders, referred to as a co-occurring disorder (COD).

“We know vulnerable populations and minorities are overrepresented in the statistics looking at mental illness,” said Dr. Robert Ryan, Bowen Center Senior Vice President of Operations. “Research suggests this is due to poverty, lack of resources, and mistrust of institutions. We wanted to find dollars that allowed us to address these disparities with dignity. Bowen Center’s position has been to connect with these communities and share our resources and knowledge to help communities solve their own problems. These hard working and vibrant communities don’t need a handout they just need the resources to help themselves. This grant will allow that to happen.”

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from August 2020 through February 2021, the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder increased from 36.4% to 41.5%. During that same time, the percentage of those reporting an unmet mental health care need increased from 9.2% to 11.7%.

The center said by providing greater access to emotional healthcare for patients and broader supports for staff, it will help address the extraordinary affects the pandemic will have for years to come medically, emotionally, socially and economically.

“It’s clear COVID has taken its toll on all of us,” Dr. Ryan said. “Improving access to emotional healthcare and substance use treatment for as many Hoosiers possible, especially those with limited access, will improve outcomes and help people live their best lives. We could not be more ready and able to meet the need.”

For more information about the center, visit BowenCenter.org.