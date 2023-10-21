FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a bourbon lover, Memorial Coliseum will be the place to be on Saturday. Cap ‘n Cork is hosting a Bourbon Expo & Rare Bourbon Lottery.

Senior Vice President of Cap ‘n Cork stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Cap ‘n Cork Bourbon Expo & Rare Bourbon Lottery is on Saturday, October 21. You must be 21 and older to attend. Sampling is from 1 until 4 p.m. You must arrive no later than 2 p.m. to participate in the lottery. The lottery gives you the chance to purchase one of the rare bourbons available. Admission is $35. You can click here to learn more.