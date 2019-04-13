Bottled Water Canned Soda, effects of Boil Water Advisory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - If you had the chance to go out for dinner Friday night in parts of Fort Wayne, you may have gotten some uncommon service.

Due to a boil water advisory, places like Dos Margaritas and Firehouse Subs near Coliseum Boulevard, were not serving fountain drinks. Those restaurants served bottled water and soda out of a can.

"So far we've gone through about 20 cases of water, and we've gone through about 15, 16 cases of pop already," said Martin Quintana, the owner of Dos Margaritas

The Allen County Department of Health said during a boil water advisory, fountain drink machines should not be used.

Other restaurants like Don Hall's on Coliseum, left it up to the customer. The staff there bought cases of bottled water for customers who were wary of the fountain water. They gave fountain water to those who wanted it.

"I do believe that our water in Fort Wayne is probably one of the safest waters," said Hall's dining room manager James Morimanno. "I do believe that the water company does take precautions before they do it. They said their pump kicked on right away as soon as that happened, but being the water company and being a lot of people out here, they did take precautions. I think it's safe to drink our water."

When the advisory was first issued, some were afraid it would be a short business day.

"Well, the first thing I thought of when it hit pretty bad, I was thinking "Oh my God do we have to close the doors today?' but no we didn't," Morimanno said. "We stayed open. We served a lot of water. Everybody was happy."

Dos Margaritas said it has enough bottled water and canned soda to last through Saturday if necessary, but if it runs out, owner Martin Quintana said he will just go out and buy some more.