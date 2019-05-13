Bottle Works Lofts offers affordable housing to southeast side

1631 East Pontiac Street can now be called home, years after the Coca Cola bottling factory shut down.

The $14.5 million development includes 31 afforable rental units, on site management offices, community room, a buisiness center, fitness center, outdoor shelter and indoor and outdoor community playgrounds.

The tenants who have moved in are very pleased with their apartment. Tiarra Suel moved in on February 15th, with her 3 daughters.

“I didn’t expect it to be as extravagant as it was when I walked in with the high ceilings. The rent here is real affordable, and with it being affordable I can do more with my kids, and do more in the community, and I can afford to live a better life.” Suel said.

The complex is also smoke free and environmentally friendly and features up to four floor plans.

Miller Valentine Group and Vincent Village are co-developers of the project. The lofts are part of the project that involves 31 rental units built inside the plant. The city of Fort Wayne doesn’t want the momentum to stop here. 6th District Councilman Glynn Hines says there’s more in the works.

“We’re trying to get a grocery store, drug store, all the retail ammentities in the area also.. the same people that are working on the landing, they’re working in this area, so I think we’ve got something coming within a year.” Hines said.

For more information on leasing, click here.