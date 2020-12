FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southbound I-69 is closed near C.R. 28 after a fatal crash involving a semi truck.

The DeKalb County Police Department confirms one person is dead after a semi drove into the middle overpass support beam just before 3 a.m.

Northbound lanes are reopen after a brief closure. Southbound traffic is being redirected to exit prior to the C.R. 28 overpass.

This is a developing story, please refresh for more updates.