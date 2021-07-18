Botanical Conservatory wraps up Three Rivers Festival with Jazz Works concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During a jam-packed day of events for the last day of the Three Rivers Festival, people at the Botanical Conservatory played out the final hours of the festival with a little bit of jazz.

For the 24th annual Jazz Works concert at the conservatory, Aleena York & Blue Pluto and The Mad Scatter took the stage. Those who stuck around after also got a front row view of the festival’s fireworks finale from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

“People just enjoy the music and it’s a chance to be outside and enjoy the music under the stars,” said program coordinator Missy A’hearn. “[We’re] Real excited to be able to do that this year and a lot of people are coming out and listening to some great music and enjoying some great food too.”

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the event and our own Breann Boswell played emcee for the night.

