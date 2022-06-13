FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has established two locations as cooling stations for the public to cool off as temperatures soar to nearly 100 degrees this week.

The city said Monday the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne would be open as a cooling station from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St. will also be open to the public as a cooling station from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting temperatures into the upper 90s and heat indexes well into the triple digits.