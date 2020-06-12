Botanical Conservatory to reopen with new ‘calm’ exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Botanical Conservatory is set to reopen to the public, and guests will be met with a new exhibit.

The Conservatory reopens Sunday. A new exhibit will be debuted: “Present Tense, Future Calm.”

The facility said the exhibit “invites visitors to escape the turbulence of daily life when embarking on a journey and exploring a garden state of mind. Gardens can clear the mind, reset our emotions, and make us open to new ideas from without and dawning realizations from within. The half-dozen or more distinct “rooms” comprising the exhibit are designed to lead visitors to discover, pause, relax and reflect.”

Guests to the Conservatory will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines. The facility will be cleaned and sanitized regularly, and some children’s exhibits will remain closed.