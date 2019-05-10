Botanical Conservatory offering gifts for mom at annual fundraiser

If you still need to get your mom a gift for Mother’s Day, it’s not too late, and the Botanical Conservatory might be able to help this weekend.

It’s hosting its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale at McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott Street, Fort Wayne, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Conservatory workers and volunteers have been working hard all week to get the community center ready for the sale.

Money raised helps supplement the conservatory’s funding from the city. It also supports things like the butterfly display, concerts, and other programs that happen at the Conservatory, while giving mom a meaningful gift.

“I think that a lot of young people and a lot of folks who want to honor their mother just get a great satisfaction knowing that, not only will mom be very pleased and very impressed that you brought her something special, but that it was at the same time supporting the conservatory,” Rebecca Canales, Botanical Conservatory Manager, said.

More than 600 kinds of plants are available. From herbs, to vegetable starts, to flowering perennials, houseplants, and hanging baskets, this sale has a little bit of everything for you and your mother’s planting needs, including some new aspects.

“When people come in, those who have been with us before will notice a few changes in the layout, but the newbies are going to say, ‘WOW! It’s green and colorful, and it smells good, and where do I start?'” Canales said.

Canales said don’t worry though if you’re new to the sale or even new to gardening.

“Master gardeners and other volunteers are here from Bonsai Club, from the Native Plant Society to help teach and encourage, and just help direct those newer gardeners,” Canales said. “So it’s very educational, as well as just a good time.”

Volunteers will also be available to help customers load their new plants and other items into their vehicles.

The sale hours are as follows:

Friday: 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 4 p.m.

The event always brings out a large crowd, so organizers suggest arriving early each day for a shot at the best selection, and prepare to have a good time.

“It’s a big deal for us, but it’s a lot of fun,” Canales said. “People really enjoy the camaraderie, the plants, and the hope that gardening brings.”

You can find a full list of plants for sale, and learn more about the Botanical Conservatory at www.BotanicalConservatory.org.