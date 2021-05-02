Botanical Conservatory hosts annual virtual Mother’s Day Plant Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Botanical Conservatory is holding its virtual Mother’s Day Plant sale with over 700 varieties of plants through May 16th.



The conservatory is offering a variety of herbs, vegetable starts and native Indiana plants.

Some popular items include flowering perennials, hanging baskets and houseplants.

All of the plants are locally grown and the funds raised go to support the botanical garden.

The conservatory will also host its annual Mother’s Day Event at 1100 S Calhoun St, Fort Wayne.

Linda Miller, Supervisor of Business Development at the Botanical Conservatory said, “To celebrate Mom’s day, we have our Mom’s day event. That’ll be on Saturday, May 8th and Sunday, May 9th. Moms get in Free. You can see the butterflies and we’ll also have a live plant giveaway for all moms.”

You can shop for plants, here.