FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Do you want to test out the ropes of your costume ahead of Halloween? Well, Saturday head down to Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to participate in an early trick-or-treat event.

On Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m., families are welcome to wear their favorite costumes while making their way through the gardens searching for tricks or treats. Families and friends are also encouraged to snap photos on the Pumpkin Path Display as they check out all the boo-tiful greenery in the gardens.

Reguale conservatory admission does apply for the event meaning adults cost $7 at the door while youth, ages 3-17, cost $5 and anyone 2 and under is free.

To participate head to Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory at 1100 S. Calhoun Street in downtown Fort Wayne.