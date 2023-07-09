FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is continuing its groovy tradition for its 15 year. Jazzworks puts a spotlight on local Jazz artists as a lead-up to the Three Rivers Festival ending fireworks show.

Before the fireworks show, enjoy the jazz styling of local musicians Alicia Pyle & The Locals, Ty Causey, and The Mad Scatter performing outdoors on the Conservatory Terrace.

Mad Anthony will join the crowd, serving up food and beverages for those in attendance. Admission is $10 and all ages are welcome. Make sure to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the concert in comfort.