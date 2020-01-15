‘Born and raised Fort Wayne resident’ claims $5.2M Hoosier Lotto jackpot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One lucky person from Fort Wayne claimed the Hoosier Lottery jackpot totaling more than $5 million last week.

Hoosier Lottery said the winner claimed the prize as a trust named MuchLove2U—Dad on Friday from the October 16, 2019 drawing.

The winner is a “born and raised Fort Wayne resident,” a U.S. Air Force veteran and International Harvester retiree, and celebrated their birthday without even knowing they had won, according to Hoosier Lottery.

As the winner was checking their numbers, they matched the first number through the fifth. Getting to the final number, they asked a family member to check it for them. After seeing the match, the family member yelled out, “It looks like you have all six!”

The winner took some time before coming to the Hoosier Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. The winner had the choice to take the full $5.2 million as a 30-year annuity or as a one-time lump sum payment, finally choosing the cash option of $2.3 million before taxes.